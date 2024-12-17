As the internet breaks apart and mutates in hideous new ways at breakneck speed, 2024 reminded netizens of one comforting constant: cat memes — at least that remains the case in Japan, where the year’s top trends on YouTube revolved around our furry friends.

That’s not to say Japanese YouTube is some kind of outlier from the rest of the world. In fact, through the 2020s it has been thematically aligning with a standard narrative on the platform. Take music, for example. A good chunk of Japanese youth discover new tracks on YouTube, and this year’s biggest included rap duo Creepy Nuts’ “ Bling-Bang-Bang-Born ” and Kocchi no Kento’s “ Hai Yorokonde .” The “trending” section was dominated by pop acts as well as assorted TV personalities and, arguably Japan’s biggest celebrity, Shohei Ohtani.

Still, it’s animal clips that get the views.