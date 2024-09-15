Chris Broad doesn’t want his bar to be about Chris Broad.

Mementos from and nods to the Abroad In Japan YouTube channel dot Lost, the Shibuya watering hole Broad opened last month. The creator, with more than 3 million followers to his name, stresses that the focus should fall on everything else.

“I’m really passionate about cocktails. I wanted the drinks to be good, and they are going to get better,” the 34-year-old Broad tells The Japan Times from Lost on a Wednesday morning in early September. “I didn’t want to just be like, ‘Come to the bar because Abroad In Japan but also because the drinks are good, the atmosphere is inviting — and there’s cheese.”