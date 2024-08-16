Japan's 62 regional banks are set to launch a one-stop online service enabling users to complete all moving-related procedures.

According to the Regional Banks Association of Japan, all its member banks plan to start the free service, called "life infrastructure platform," in February 2025.

The platform will initially allow users to file moving out and moving in notifications with municipalities involved and change addresses in their bank accounts and registered information for automatic debit. My Number cards will be used for identification.

In February 2026, the scope of the service is expected to be expanded to include procedures to stop and start electricity and gas supplies. In the longer run, procedures related to child raising, marriage, childbirth, death and inheritance would be covered.

The initiative aims to make it unnecessary for people to visit numerous counters and websites of municipalities and banks when moving, and since last September when the plans was unveiled, the regional banking association has worked out a concrete plan.

It will call for participation by local governments and a wide range of private-sector businesses, including other banks, securities firms, insurers, credit card issuers and infrastructure developers.