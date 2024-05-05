After black pepper, mustard is the most-consumed spice in the United States. Outside of condiments and pickling, however, it’s sparsely used.

The seeds have featured heavily in Indian cuisine for millennia, and that's likely how they migrated to Japan, piggybacking on the spread of Buddhism from the Asian mainland. Whether karashi (mustard) was brought as a culinary ingredient or curative is unclear — what’s clear is that Japan loves it and loves it hot. Without additional acid or heating, as in other preparations, karashi’s innate piquancy is untempered.

Mustard can be found in Japan-based cuisines dabbed aside chūka (Chinese) and yoshoku (traditional Japanese) dishes like shūmai dumplings or breaded tonkatsu (pork cutlet) or in classic Japanese arrangements like nattō (fermented soybeans) and oden (winter stew of various ingredients). The Kumamoto specialty — karashi renkon — combines mustard with miso stuffed into lotus root hollows then fried.

This recipe raises the stakes of the American classic of macaroni and cheese with karashi. A cruciferous plant, mustard contains isothiocyanates, compounds that help flatten glucose spikes, meaning longer-lasting energy without carb-crashing later. To that end, cooking and cooling your pasta before adding to the sauce will create resistant starch that your body burns slower than pasta added right after boiling. Onions and garlic are great additions to the base sauce, as are cauliflower and celery, which can be boiled alongside pasta.

Serves 4

Cook time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

300 grams macaroni pasta

75 grams butter

50 grams plain flour

700 milliliters whole milk

5-10 grams karashi mustard powder

100 grams cheddar cheese, grated

100 grams mozzarella, grated

Directions:

1. Cook the macaroni per packet directions and drain in a colander. If you’re cooking for the next day, transfer the pasta to a lidded container and refrigerate overnight.

2. Melt the butter in a large pot and sprinkle in the flour. Whisk together over medium-low heat, then cook the mixture for five minutes until light blonde.

3. Pour in the milk, little by little, whisking between pours. Add the karashi and mix until smooth. Cook for five minutes until it thickens. Reduce the heat to low, then add the cooked pasta.

4. Turn off heat and add the cheeses to melt. Add the salt and pepper and extra karashi now, if needed.

5. Serve immediately or pour into a buttered dish with extra cheese, baking at 180 degrees Celsius until golden.