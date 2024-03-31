The best restaurant in Asia is Sezanne in Tokyo, according to this year’s Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list, announced in Seoul on March 26.

Last year’s No. 1 restaurant, Le Du in Bangkok, dropped to No. 12. Nusara, last year’s No. 3 restaurant also by chef Thitid "Ton” Tassanakajohn, came in sixth. Sezanne, which serves French cuisine from the Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Marunouchi, advanced from second place. Restaurants in Bangkok, Hong Kong, Osaka and Singapore, plus more from Tokyo, rounded out the top 10.

Aside from Sezanne, Florilege (No. 2, Tokyo), Den (No. 8, Tokyo), La Cime (No. 9, Osaka), Narisawa (No. 14, Tokyo), Villa Aida (No. 35, Wakayama), Sazenka (No. 39, Tokyo), Goh (No. 45, Fukuoka) and Cenci (No. 47, Kyoto) rounded out the nine Japan awardees in the top 50 spots of the list.