At first glance, Japan seems an unlikely place for Novo Nordisk A/S to introduce its weight-loss drug Wegovy in Asia. That’s exactly why it was chosen, according to the Danish drugmaker.

The lack of awareness surrounding obesity as a disease, and the stigma of it, are among the reasons Novo selected the country, says Kasper Bodker Mejlvang, president and representative director of Japan’s Novo Nordisk Pharma Ltd.

"There’s a big educational task ahead of us,” he adds.