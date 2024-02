In December 2023, Maz, the Tokyo sibling of renowned Peruvian chef Virgilio Martinez’s Central Restaurante in Lima, Peru, debuted with two stars in the 2024 Tokyo Michelin Guide.

The award marked a noteworthy milestone for the relative newcomer, which first opened its doors in July 2022. The sole new addition to this year’s list of Tokyo’s two-starred venues, Maz is the city’s first establishment specializing in Latin American cuisine to receive the prestigious honor.