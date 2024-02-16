The virtual YouTube industry is enjoying some of its brightest days — and its most dramatic.

VTubers have entered a new era defined by prestige: The talent are winning “tourism ambassadors” roles, companies are expanding into new territory, and the overall market is on a roll with reports that the value of the industry in the U.S. alone will grow by over 34% by 2029.

One particular achievement came last December at the Game Awards in Los Angeles when VTuber Ironmouse, who primarily streams on the Twitch platform, won the event’s Content Creator of the Year award. She became the first VTuber to win the title, and her achievement brings the concept ever closer to mainstream status.