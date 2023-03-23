Virtual YouTubers have taken on many unexpected jobs in recent years, from appearing on TV as panelists to entertainment correspondents. Recently, a new opportunity has come along: ambassador.

The Tokyo government appointed a new batch of tourism ambassadors on March 8, granting them responsibility for “revitalizing local communities through tourism through increasing the number of visitors to the city.” Those appointed included actor Tetsuya Bessho, cosplayer Hakken and ballet dancer Tetsuya Kumakawa, but on the roster were also three animated characters represented by VTuber talent agency Hololive: Gawr Gura, Mori Calliope and Miko Sakura.

“I guess this is a good choice for me to be because here I am, talking about Tokyo and stuff … and travel and stuff,” said shark-themed VTuber Gawr Gura on her channel after receiving the role.