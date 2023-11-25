After Lauren Aitchison became engaged in March 2022, she began seeing targeted ads for wedding content everywhere, with marketing phrases such as "shredding for the wedding” and "bridal boot camp.”

"My Pinterest boards were already quite full,” she jokes. "It wasn’t a massive surprise to my algorithm.”

Up until then, Aitchison, 34, had been inundated by general diet ads as well as wedding ads from bridal jewelry brands, but something switched once she posted about her engagement. "I used to get some weight loss stuff anyway,” says Aitchison, who lives in Edinburgh, Scotland. But now, "instead of just intermittent fasting, for example, it was ‘intermittent fasting for your big day,’” she says. "It was specifically mentioning the wedding.”