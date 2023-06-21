Japan’s showing at the 2023 World’s 50 Best Restaurants ceremony included a few fallers — and one notable riser.

At the June 21 ceremony held live in Valencia, Spain, restaurants in Tokyo captured three of the top 50 spots, and another three from the capital and Osaka placed in the top 100. Perennial nominee Den and its modern spin on traditional kaiseki cuisine led the contingent at the No. 21 spot.

French restaurant Florilege took home the No. 27 spot, followed by a surprise rush up the rankings from Sezanne, which captured the No. 37 position after placing at No. 82 in 2022 — quite the achievement for a restaurant that only opened in July 2021.