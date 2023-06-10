Many creators in Japan are concerned about the spread of generative artificial intelligence and its potential to commit copyright infringement, amid calls for the new technology to be better regulated at the development phase, an industry survey showed Thursday.

The online survey, which was conducted in May and had nearly 27,000 respondents including illustrators, photographers and writers, showed that 93.8% of them are worried about copyright infringement, while 58.5% said they are concerned about losing their jobs.

Some reported that their contracts had been terminated, with one saying, “I was cut off from my contract because I was told AI can generate pictures instantly.” Several creators said their works were used without permission.