Quick — how do you say “Double double, animal style” in Japanese?

For one afternoon only, beloved American burger chain In-N-Out is opening a lunchtime pop-up in Tokyo’s Ebisu neighborhood. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., head to Goblin, a rental space just a few minutes’ walk from JR Ebisu Station, for your chance to order from a limited menu.

Assuming you can get in line early enough to make the cut of the first-come, first-served pop-up, what can you sample from the inimitable West Coast burger chain? Just three items, it seems: a two-patty “double double” burger, an “animal-style burger” with In-N-Out’s famous onion and Thousand Island-esque sauce and a “protein-style” burger that eschews the bun.