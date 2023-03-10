While Japanese cinema has struggled to look beyond the domestic market, a number of 映画 (eiga, movies) have captured international attention in recent years.

“万引き家族” (“Manbiki Kazoku,” “Shoplifters”; literally, “shoplifting family”), directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, won the パルム・ドール (Parumu Dōru, Palme d’Or) at カンヌ国際映画祭 (Kannu Kokusai Eiga-sai, Cannes Film Festival) in 2018 and then received an Oscar nomination; and “ドライブ・マイ・カー” (“Doraibu Mai Kā,” “Drive My Car”) became the first Japanese film to receive a best picture nomination at the Oscars a year ago. Last year’s mega-hit, “すずめの戸締まり” (“Suzume no Tojimari,” “Suzume”; literally, “Suzume’s door-closing”) will begin screening abroad this spring, but already competed at the Berlinale film festival as the first anime in the running for the prestigious festival’s top prize since Studio Ghibli’s “Spirited Away” in 2002.

This year’s アカデミー賞 (akademī-shō, Academy Awards) will be held on March 13 at 9 a.m. Japan Standard Time. “Everything Everywhere All At Once” is the 本命 (honmei, favorite) for the 優秀作品賞 (yūshū sakuhin-shō, best picture award). Austin Butler and Cate Blanchett are 本命 for 主演男優賞 (shuendanyū-shō, best actor) and 主演女優賞 (shuenjoyū-shō, best actress), for their respective roles in “Elvis” and “Tar.”