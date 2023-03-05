Japan’s edible insect industry is shooting for the mainstream. Major firms have begun noticing the appeal of nutritious and sustainable bug-based food, while some chefs are devising new culinary experiences for adventure-seeking diners.

One business making big strides is Tokyo-based startup Takeo Inc., which offers a variety of dried and packaged bugs ranging from crickets to scorpions, and last year entered into a capital tie-up with frozen food giant Nichirei Corp.

Takeo’s CEO, Takeo Saito, said that contact first came from Nichirei, as the firm acknowledged the role insects could play in the future of food security.