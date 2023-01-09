Today is 成人の日 (Seijin no Hi, Coming of Age Day) in Japan. Held annually on the second Monday of January, it’s a day to celebrate those who’ve turned 二十歳 (hatachi, 20 years old), which is considered the age of maturity in Japan.

It’s also a day when young women often wear 晴れ着 (haregi), which means “sunny day wear” but can be better translated in English as “your Sunday best.” Whatever the term, in Japan your “best” is likely a 着物 (kimono, kimono).

Since 成人の日 is a day for young people to dress up, the type of 着物 you’re more likely to see is a 振袖 (furisode), which is a long-sleeved kimono that is traditionally worn by unmarried women. Every kimono includes an 帯 (obi, belt) that will often be accessorized with 帯締め (obijime, decorative strings used to hold the belts in place), 帯留め (obidome, clips and other trinkets) and 帯揚げ (obiage, scarf-like cloths that can provide an extra pop of color). ​​