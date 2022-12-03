  • From it's easily navigable train stations to the helpfulness of municipal staff, Tokyo earned some high praise for its commitment to accessibility for disabled travelers. | REUTERS
“Truly inclusive businesses can build truly inclusive societies.”

So says a recent report from the Valuable 500, an organization launched at 2019’s World Economic Forum that claims to be the largest community of global CEOs committed to disability inclusion. The research was conducted by questioning 3,500 disabled travelers based in the United Kingdom, United States, Australia, China and Japan. From this survey, the 10 most inclusive global transport destinations were highlighted as blueprints for others to learn from, and the results were released last month.

Alongside Amsterdam, Las Vegas and Paris and others, Tokyo also earned acclaim as one of the world’s 10 most accessible travel destinations.

