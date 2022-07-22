  • A vendor distributes copies of a special edition of the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper with a report about the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. | BLOOMBERG
Osaka – Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot and killed on July 8 in Nara while delivering a campaign speech two days prior to a national election.

The alleged shooter, Tetsuya Yamagami, used what local media are referring to as a 手製の銃 (tesei no jū, handmade gun) to kill Abe. Although the former prime minister was rushed to the hospital after the attack, he died later that day due to 大量出血 (tairyō shukketsu, massive blood loss).

