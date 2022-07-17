Surrounded by the flourishing verdure at Herb Chikura, Hiromi Sasaki could not be more in her element.

While leading a small tour group through her lushly fragrant farm located along the southeastern coast of the Boso Peninsula in Chiba Prefecture, Sasaki instructs her guests in what sound like advanced lessons in botany. She might invite them to nibble on fresh raspberry or shiso (perilla leaf) as they meander through the winding paths. She might then parse the textural and flavor differences between her several varieties of sage and mint, or explain the subtle seasonal changes in particular herbs and plants from among the more than 100 she grows. Whatever her mood, you’re bound to learn something.