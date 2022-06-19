  • It may not look the most appetizing, but this health-conscious rice porridge is making fans out of Japanese looking to shed a few pounds. | KYODO
    It may not look the most appetizing, but this health-conscious rice porridge is making fans out of Japanese looking to shed a few pounds. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

A slimy, mushy, gloopy, earth-colored dish is overcoming bad first impressions with its savory umami flavor and waistline-reducing qualities, helping people in Japan lose weight while feeling fulfilled rather than famished.

Diners are said to eat with their eyes first, but “numa,” which translates to swamp in Japanese, has become the in-thing on social media, with people proudly posting snaps of what some might describe as an unappetizing sludge.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,