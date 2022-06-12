  • Founders of Shiitake Creative, Ally and Seiya Hongo, and their son Ao, head to Shodo Island for the first stop on their Japan Travel Awards 2022 travels. | DAVID JASKIEWICZ
    Founders of Shiitake Creative, Ally and Seiya Hongo, and their son Ao, head to Shodo Island for the first stop on their Japan Travel Awards 2022 travels. | DAVID JASKIEWICZ
  • SHARE

Ally Hongo, 36, moved to Japan from her native Bulgaria as a teenager with her family. After completing her education, she embarked on a career as writer and editor at various media companies producing English content. In 2020, Hongo and her husband quit their jobs to start their own agency, Shiitake Creative, and last year they launched the inaugural Japan Travel Awards, an initiative to “promote diversity, inclusiveness and transformational experiences through the prism of tourism.”

1. What does your company do? Shiitake Creative helps companies, public sector entities and municipalities to promote their services, products and destinations through bilingual content creation.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,