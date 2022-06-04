  • Built in 1871, London's Royal Albert Hall will host orchestral performances of music from the world of video games — a first for the iconic BBC Proms summer concert series. | REUTERS
    Built in 1871, London's Royal Albert Hall will host orchestral performances of music from the world of video games — a first for the iconic BBC Proms summer concert series. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

This summer, video game music is coming to London’s famed Royal Albert Hall. As part of the BBC Proms — a summer concert series founded in 1895 — music from The Legend of Zelda, Battlefield 2042 and other well-known titles will regale audiences who might be more used to pieces from Brahms and Beethoven.

In an interview with The Guardian, Proms director David Pickard said it wasn’t the right moment to previously include game music until now.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,