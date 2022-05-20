  • The sa-shi-su-se-so’s of being a good listener are said to be deployed by Japanese women who are trying to flatter a suitor or humor a condescending man. | GETTY IMAGES
    The sa-shi-su-se-so’s of being a good listener are said to be deployed by Japanese women who are trying to flatter a suitor or humor a condescending man. | GETTY IMAGES
  • SHARE

There’s no word for “mansplaining” in Japanese, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist.

A portmanteau of the words “man” and “explaining,” it is defined as when a man explains something to a woman or gender nonconforming individual with a 上から目線 (ue kara mesen, condescending attitude) that assumes she or they have no knowledge on the matter at hand.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,