Marie Kondo has big plans for us to tidy not just our homes, but our entire lives. But is a country that has spent the past two years on a relentless shopping spree, filling homes with Peloton bikes, fire pits and bread machines, still in the mood for Kondo’s minimalist brand of tidying?

The Japanese decluttering guru certainly thinks so. She sees this moment as one to expand her reach into office cubicles and even personal bathing routines.