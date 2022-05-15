American Sara Yoshihara, 41, has put down roots in rural Japan in every sense of the word. Yoshihara (who uses they/their pronouns) and their husband are the owners of the Hototogisu Bakery and Farm in Okayama, where the couple resides with two teenage daughters. Hototogisu switched exclusively to gluten-free products for its farm-to-table business after Yoshihara was diagnosed with wheat allergies in 2008.

1. What led you to settle in the countryside? Rural Japan was a delightful surprise to me after arriving here. My husband is originally from Tokyo, but we discovered we could buy an old farmhouse for much less than a house in the U.S. or Tokyo would cost.