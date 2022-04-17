A decade ago, Hiroaki Suzuki was a mid-twenties automotive engineer working in his hometown of Utsunomiya when an evening at a local yakitori restaurant prompted him to abruptly change the course of his life.

As Suzuki ate, a diner sitting near him finished their meal and thanked the chef not with using the standard phrase gochisou-sama deshita (literally translated as “it was a feast”) but with the more direct arigato.

“There was so much heartfelt sincerity in that customer’s appreciation for the chef’s hard work in creating the delicious meal,” Suzuki recalls of that chance encounter. “In that moment, I realized that this type of direct interface was missing in my own career — and that it was something I wanted for myself.”

Suzuki went on to achieve exactly what he had been dreaming. He now presides over the kitchen of Meraki Syokudou, an exceedingly cozy restaurant whose name is a combination of an informal Japanese eatery and a Greek word for doing something soulfully and with enthusiasm.

Preparing imaginative Japanese-European fusion dishes using local ingredients, Suzuki pairs his creations with globally-sourced natural wines — vintages that utilize ambient yeasts, no pesticides or chemicals, and little to no additives — and with craft beer from a nearby Oku-Nikko brewery.

Once an engineer, Hiroaki Suzuki has spent the last decade learning all there is to know about the culinary world. | COURTESY OF MERAKI SYOKUDOU

I encountered Meraki Shokudo by a stroke of serendipity during a recent trip to Utsunomiya. I began the evening by sipping a robust pale ale to the sounds of Édith Piaf in the background, while Suzuki prepared a dish of gobo (burdock root) spears coated in a peppery glaze of red wine vinegar and cane sugar. More innovative creations followed: a roasted pear artfully accented with a mound of creamy burrata and dusted with black pepper and sea salt flakes; and a bed of plump, handcrafted soba (buckwheat) noodles — a Tochigi specialty — topped with a generous pile of freshly shaved Italian truffles, button mushrooms, olive oil and Échiré butter.

Craving something deeper to follow my golden ale, I requested an Argentinian Malbec. Although he did not have that on offer, Suzuki’s choice was superb: a rich, spicy red from a biodynamically-farmed vineyard in Languedoc, France, with hints of honeyed figs, dark chocolate and cherries.

The ingenuity of Suzuki’s menu would seem to indicate his graduation from a prestigious cooking school, or a stint under a decorated chef. His journey from twentysomething engineer to owner-chef of his own restaurant, however, involves being completely self-taught.

After he quit the engineering field, Suzuki (known affectionately by friends as Su) began honing his culinary skills through a job at an Utsunomiya cafe. “I previously had no idea how to cook, but since I love eating good quality food, I taught myself through endless repetitions of trial and error,” he recalls.

A lover of the eclectic, Suzuki has long made a habit of soaking up sensorial inspiration in vintage shops and chic cafes across Tokyo. Over the years, he folded these experiences into his culinary journey, and following a brief stint at another restaurant owned by his elder brother, he then ventured into the world of cocktails as a bartender.

“At first I had zero interest in wine, which I basically viewed as difficult to understand and extravagant,” he recalls. “But I became intrigued when a bartender friend whom I really respected began a sommelier course. It was then that my initial feeling of intimidation toward wine slowly started to diminish.”

Fresh ingredients and a flair for the creative underpin chef-owner Hiroaki Suzuki’s culinary philosophy. | KIMBERLY HUGHES

Confident that he had reached a sufficient level in his own culinary skills, and anxious to have his own space to engage in creative self-expression, Suzuki opened Meraki Syokudou in June 2019. He chose the Greek term meraki from a book on untranslatable words in other languages.

“Meraki’s focus on infusing love and passion into one’s work felt like a perfect representation for my life philosophy,” he says.

While most establishments offering food-alcohol pairings may regard their cuisine as playing the main role, Suzuki’s concept is in fact the contrary.

“I want the purpose of my dishes to be helping my guests to enjoy craft beer and natural wine,” he explains. “There is a creative interplay at work as food and alcohol work together to elevate the experience of a meal.”

As he explains his gastronomical philosophies around aishou (pairing), he incorporates references to the Italian (abbinamenti) and French (mariage) terminologies, having picked up a collection of foreign culinary words from the international customers he has encountered throughout his career.

In opening Meraki Syokudou, Suzuki was greatly motivated by the opportunity to encourage guests to share his experience of approaching wine as something familiar and everyday, rather than fancy and out of reach. He was equally enamored with the idea of introducing people to the local ingredients of Tochigi Prefecture, which he points out produces some of Japan’s finest quality food.

“We have premium pork and wagyu beef here, as well as top-quality vegetables. And although not many people know this, Tochigi is second nationwide only to Hokkaido in terms of its superior dairy products like milk, butter and cheese,” Suzuki says proudly. “Also, while Tochigi may not have an ocean, we have numerous clear, fresh rivers, and the quality of our rainbow trout and ayu (sweetfish) is exceptional.”

“Japanese wine is also on its way to becoming world famous, and along with the more well-known places like Hokkaido, Yamanashi and Nagano, high-quality wines are also produced here in Tochigi,” he adds, highlighting the natural wines produced by Ashikaga’s Coco Farm Winery.

Sourced from nearby Oku-Nikko, Meraki Syokudou’s craft beers are specifically chosen to pair with the menu. | KIMBERLY HUGHES

Three years after its opening, Meraki Syokudou is a lively and yet intimate space, hitting that sweet spot somewhere between hole-in-the-wall and fancy eatery; a bistro-like enclave where locals and tourists alike are welcomed as family.

“I always enjoy once-in-a-lifetime encounters with people at Meraki,” says Kyoko Amagai, a patent paralegal and regular who lives in the neighborhood. “I am amazed by the restaurant’s menu, which changes with the abundance of seasonal ingredients, and I have also discovered here the pleasure of natural wine. I always tell Su-san what I am feeling on any given day, and based on this he selects an appropriate wine for me. Each one feels like a trip somewhere.”

Suzuki explains that he became attracted to natural wine due to its drinkability, which enthusiasts attribute to its low sulfite level, as well as to its unique, earthy flavors and low environmental impact.

“There is something very powerful to me about producing wine through an agricultural process that is small-scale and ecologically friendly, rather than through a larger industrial and commercial operation,” he notes.

“Natural wine is like the punk rock of the overall wine world,” he adds with a laugh. “It has an authenticity that is apparent even from the creatively designed labels.”

Meraki’s bathroom walls are decorated with the more unique versions of these, which Suzuki has carefully peeled from their bottles. This makes a trip to the restroom feel somewhat like a vicarious international vacation — an especially poignant touch amidst the ongoing pandemic.

While Suzuki finds regular inspiration from the online accounts of chefs located both throughout Japan and across the globe, he has never ventured overseas himself. After post-pandemic travel becomes feasible, however, he is anxious to soak up as much international influence as he can.

“I intend to visit numerous countries in order to experience their food, people, culture, history, environment — everything I can,” Suzuki muses. “I plan to get my sommelier license, so my first trip may be to the countryside of southern France, but I also want to go to Italy, the U.S. and Greece.”

“Or maybe I’ll start with Georgia,” he adds. “They have been making wine there for 8,000 years.”

Nibancho, Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture; 070-4008-2940; meraki-syokudou.com. Open Mon.-Fri. 5 p.m.-12 a.m., Sat. 2 p.m.-12 a.m. (closed Sun., hols. and every third Monday of the month). Small plates from ¥400, main dishes from ¥1,000. Craft beer from ¥600 (per ½ pint), natural wine from ¥700 (per glass); one drink minimum (excepting drivers and those with allergies). Located 15 minutes by foot from JR Utsunomiya Station; smoking area available; cash only; basic English spoken

