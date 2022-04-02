Nobuari Soga was having dinner at the home of his friend Jirka Wein, when the Czech stove artisan poured a wine of a kind the young man had never tasted before.

It was an organic Japanese wine that expressed a distinctive character different from the mass-market French or Italian wines he had been used to in Tokyo, where he played in an indie rock band and worked in insurance.

Soga had just returned to his home village of Nakagawa, at the foot of Japan’s southern Alps, to take up farming after a stretch of urban life that began with his studies at Yokohama University. It was the year after the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami, and Soga felt the pull of a simpler way of life.

Growing rice, vegetables and table grapes was Soga’s way of recentering after finding himself adrift in Tokyo, unsettled by the tragedy of the quake and his own loss of confidence when his band fell apart.

In pouring that bottle, Wein opened the door to a new direction for Soga that satisfied both his yearning for nature and creative self-expression: natural winemaking.

“I started farming to be close to nature’s blessings,” says Soga. “When I discovered you could also express yourself in nature through the art of winemaking, I was hooked.”

Today, Soga is one of the rising stars of a new generation of Japanese vintners, carrying on the flame of pioneers who drove a wine transformation that began around 2000, making quality wines with European varieties. Other notable figures in this new wave of Japanese winemaking include Nobutaka Hatano of Cave Hatano, Yuichiro Yamada of Yamada-Do, and Ken and Kazuko Sasaki of Norakura.

At his Minakata Jozo winery, Soga is achieving particular success with his signature white — a chardonnay, petit manseng and savagnin blend — that Japan’s Winart Magazine describes as having “an alluring depth and body, with an initial yellow peach nose that progressively develops into fragrant walnut hints.”

Nobuari Soga checks casks holding his signature white wine from Minakata Jozo. | JOJI SAKURAI

Fermenting rural renewal

Soga’s story is part of a broader narrative on how winemaking can play a role in community building and rural revitalization, attracting young, talented urbanites to a countryside seen as being in chronic decline due to rapid aging and depopulation. Wine’s mystique — as well as its power to foster bonds — can be a magnet for talent of all kinds.

“When winemakers settle in an area, it can set off a positive cycle of community building,” says Miyuki Katori, representative director of the Japan Vineyard Association. “They might attract cheesemakers, then restaurants will crop up with young chefs attracted by the fine local produce and wine. That’s exactly what you’re seeing today in Nakagawa.”

As Soga does his part to revitalize the community, he also carries on a spirit that has been a part of life in Nakagawa since Wein settled here in the 1980s — crafting handmade stoves as his Japanese wife Etsuko wove rugs. Nakagawa is an example of how, with openness and supportive policy, rural Japanese communities might thrive, especially as the pandemic inspires a new generation of urban Japanese to consider life in the countryside.

In the early days, Wein influenced Nakagawa’s growth simply by living the natural life he saw fit — making rye bread, growing tomatoes and crafting stoves. Ranked among “the most beautiful villages of Japan,” Nakagawa today is a town of artists, craftspeople, cheesemakers and artisanal food producers all connected in an informal ecosystem. Among recent arrivals is Alessio Sanna, a Sardinian who makes authentic pizzas in a wood-fired stove at his restaurant Quattro Mori.

Although Nakagawa’s population has dipped over the past decade, the decline is below the national average. Significantly, the number of households has jumped in the same period from 1,597 to 1,684 — suggesting an influx of young settlers, either single or in couples.

Soga hopes to foster this dynamism by attracting new winemakers to Nakagawa, spurring the positive community cycle of which Katori speaks.

“People helped me pursue my ambitions when I returned from Tokyo, in particular enabling me to find the plots that became my terroir,” Soga says. “Now I’d like to give back through winemaking and community renewal.”

Bottles of Minakata Jozo’s signature white wine. | COURTESY OF NOBUARI SOGA

Learning from the masters

Wein’s influence on Soga went beyond opening him up to the world of wine. He introduced Soga to the owner of a natural wine shop in Nagoya, which led to an opportunity for Soga to train with Japanese wine pioneer Koki Oyamada at his vineyard in Yamanashi prefecture.

Under Oyamada, Soga encountered a master who was a “living encyclopedia” of winemaking, teaching him “from the bottom up.” He then spent a season harvesting at Domaine des Miroirs, a prestigious vineyard in France’s Jura region run by Japanese vintner Kenjiro Kagami.

Oyamada played another critical role in fostering Soga’s growth. The Yamanashi producer, whose wines sell out within minutes of release, lends his world-class winery presses and tanks to aspiring vintners who lack their own equipment to craft wines with the fruit of their hard-won harvest. Soga was among them.

It’s a two-sided exchange that leads to intense conversations and dynamic synergies. By discussing the progression of everyone’s wine, veterans and beginners alike can innovate. It’s a dynamic encountered across Japan’s wine world, notably at 10R of American vintner Bruce Gutlove and Toyoo Tamamura’s Arc en Vigne. Last year, Soga emerged from under Oyamada’s wing to launch Minakata Jozo with premium equipment imported from Europe.

“It was a long, hard road,” he says. “But I made it thanks to a lot of help from locals and fellow vintners.”

Today, Soga is inviting a new crop of young winemakers to craft their wines at his own domaine, beginning a new cycle of exchange and innovation. For Soga, it’s a tribute to the wine pioneers and mentors who “opened a path where there was none.”

“So many up-and-coming winemakers come to Oyamada-san’s winery to learn and craft wine,” says Soga. “I’d like to contribute to that evolution, while learning from the vintners who come to make their wines with me.”

