All across Tokyo the signs are unmistakable: Spring is in the air. Before the month is out, the city will be festooned with blossom and green shoots.

In one small corner of Nihonbashi, however, new life and fresh beginnings are already well in evidence, thanks to the arrival of Parklet.

This vibrant new bakery-cafe, with its array of natural-rise loaves, cookies and scones — plus artisan coffee, natural wine and a daily selection of eat-in dishes — is injecting a much-needed infusion of energy into an otherwise nondescript neighborhood that remains largely overlooked by the rest of the city.

Launched in mid-January, Parklet ticks a lot of the right boxes. It opens at 8:30 a.m., offering light breakfast and lunch plates that cater equally to local office workers and families with children. The layout is spacious, with a colorful, eclectic design sense. The coffee is excellent, as is the jazz and Afrobeat mix that plays in the background. Best of all, everything feels relaxed, cheerful and welcoming.

If you’re starting to sense a Californian vibe here, you’re absolutely on the button. That’s where the inspiration and driving force come from — thanks to the folks behind the day-to-day running of Parklet.

Kate and Jerry “JJ” Jaksich are veterans of the San Francisco Bay Area dining scene. She was formerly at the much-loved (but now-closed) Bar Tartine, itself an offshoot of the city’s most famous bakery, Tartine. He worked at Chez Panisse in Berkeley, before opening the enduringly popular Ramen Shop in Oakland, along with two other alumni of the legendary farm-to-table restaurant.

Together, the couple moved to Hokkaido in 2019 with their young son, and promptly set up a restaurant serving buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches.

But given the pandemic and the opportunity to start up Parklet, they decided to head south. Sapporo’s loss is most definitely Tokyo’s gain.

Now with their head baker, Maroni Ishii, they have hit the ground running. Each morning, the fresh-baked loaves fill the shelves from around 11 a.m., with pastries, scones and cookies close behind. As at Tartine, the basic style is a spherical boule country bread, but they also produce a longer, rectangular sandwich loaf that is no less satisfying.

All have that addictive quality that makes you want to tear into them as soon as you’re out of the shop door. That craving is even more insistent if you manage to get your hands on Parklet’s fruit bread. It comes studded not just with the usual currants and raisins, but juicy whole prunes and sometimes ginger, too.

Parklet’s avocado toast with dukkah spice mix is a menu highlight. | ROBBIE SWINNERTON

Arrive early for breakfast and you’ll find that means either granola or a wholesome five-grain porridge, served either sweet (with fruit, pecans, brown sugar and cream) or savory (with braised greens, soft-boiled egg, chili flakes and Parmesan cheese).

At lunch, the menu switches to a thick, warming carrot potage; white haricot beans on toast, topped with sauteed kale; and a Caesar salad made with chard and other greens in place of Romaine lettuce, plus a generous sprinkling of croutons.

If you want to sample a slice or two of that excellent bread, look to the all-day toast menu. Standout toppings include avocado with a sprinkle of aromatic Middle Eastern dukkah spice mix; peanut butter with honey and crunchy salt; or gorgeous pink cranberry-tinted cream cheese.

Throughout, the emphasis is on organic products and sustainable sourcing. With the coffee, that concern is taken to the next level. The beans are from Overview Coffee, based in Portland, Oregon, which uses regenerative organic farming methods.

This all dovetails with Parklet’s overall philosophy of creating and contributing to the local community. The cafe looks out onto the Horidome Children’s Park, a block-sized rectangle of carefully swept dirt ringed with trees, much of it devoted to a play area for youngsters. As both a location and the inspiration for the restaurant name, it seems like a natural fit.

Parklet also slots into a more indirect community of like-minded restaurants and entrepreneurs that are forging their own network across Japan, such as The Blind Donkey in Kanda, Eatrip in Harajuku, and Locale in Meguro. Back-to-the-roots dining, a laid-back setting, environmentally conscious: just a few more of those boxes ticked.

Soil Nihonbashi 1F, Nihonbashi-kobunacho 14-7, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, 103-0024; 03-3527-2627; parkletbakery.com; open 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (closed Tues. & Wed.); breakfast porridge ¥800, lunch salad ¥700, soup ¥600, avocado toast ¥1,100, country bread from ¥1,000 (takeout); nearest station Ningyocho; nonsmoking; major cards accepted; English menu; English spoken.

