Cafe breakfast specials are becoming more internationalized in central Japan’s Aichi Prefecture, which hosts the second-largest foreign population after Tokyo.

In the “morning set” culture found all over Japan, customers who order a coffee, for example, get a light breakfast along with it. But while they would usually expect toast or an egg, they might now get breakfast foods from Vietnam, for instance, or Turkey.

It can feel like a taste of the international at a time when it is hard to travel overseas because of the coronavirus pandemic — and even more so when the cafe serves food from a country with a tradition of eating breakfast outside the home, with expatriates gathering. Some even serve as locations for cultural exchange.

At Bitte, a German-style bakery-cafe located in a residential area in Nagoya’s Tempaku Ward, Kazuyuki Suzuki, 52, offers breakfast sets that include rye bread and ham, scrambled eggs with toast and bacon or sausage, or a bread buffet.

A fan of German food, he opened the cafe in 2002 after quitting corporate life. The price of ¥500 for all sets has remained unchanged for 20 years.

Suzuki buys his ham and sausages from a local maker who uses German production methods. With German-made tables, chairs and other furnishings, Bitte attracts a wide range of customers, including elderly residents of the neighborhood as well as young people who come to take photos they can post on Instagram.

Dalat Marimura is a Vietnamese restaurant located in Nagoya’s Mizuho Ward. Run by Thao Kozuki, a 32-year-old Vietnamese woman married to a Japanese man, the shop’s morning set includes banh mi, a submarine sandwich filled with handmade ingredients like liver pate.

Kozuki inherited a coffee shop from her grandmother-in-law and opened it as a restaurant in 2018. She has added Vietnamese meals, managing to retain both old customers and attract new ones.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic has made overseas travel difficult, I hope people enjoy the feel of Vietnam here,” Kozuki says.

Dalat Marimura has become a popular place to experience Vietnamese culture. A Vietnamese cooking class started at the behest of customers, and it is held twice a week and is currently fully booked.

Meanwhile, a Turkish restaurant called TR along a prefectural road in Tsushima offers a breakfast set from 6 a.m. on weekdays for the many Turks who work in demolition jobs and live in the neighborhood.

Although the service has been temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, when offered, the set includes all-you-can-drink cay, or Turkish tea, with a whole serving of vegetables, along with cheese, eggs, and bread.

The large volume is “normal” for Turkish people, according to TR owner Yun Yunus, 33, “because breakfast is important.” Raised in Aichi, Yunus graduated from a university in Turkey before returning to Japan and opening the restaurant in 2019.

Yunus adds that, as part of Turkish culture, people eat breakfast together with their family members or friends on Sundays, and he welcomes customers to a buffet-style spread on such occasions.

With the support of some of his compatriots, Yunus now operates three restaurants in the prefecture. “I want Japanese people to eat Turkish cuisine, which fuses Mediterranean and Arabic cultures,” Yunus says.

“Some countries have a lifestyle of having breakfast outside the home, which combines nicely with Aichi’s breakfast culture,” says Yuko Kawaguchi, 45, head of a nonprofit organization supporting foreign residents in Japan.

For such cafes, success lies in fitting in with the local needs and customer base, she says.

According to the Justice Ministry, as of the end of June 2021, Aichi had 269,685 foreign residents, compared with 541,807 in Tokyo. Brazilians formed the largest population of some 60,000, followed by 46,000 Chinese and 44,000 Vietnamese.

