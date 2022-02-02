In the cool of winter, developer Rikito Ohnishi played Wordle, an English-language word game that has shot across the internet with blistering virality. It was, he wrote, straightforward and interesting: A new puzzle every day, with a single five-letter-word solution, discovered through six consecutive guesses.

But he had one qualm.

“I had difficulty entering words because I don’t speak English well,” he tells The Japan Times via email. To remedy this, Ohnishi created Kotonoha Tango, a Japanese variation on the Wordle format — with kana in place of the alphabet. Each five-kana word is drawn from Japanese vocabulary databases.

Ohnishi isn’t the only one who got in on the fun. Developers here in Japan and overseas have created a few Japanese-language Wordle imitations based on the original that Josh Wardle, a Brooklyn-based programmer, created to play with his partner, Palak Shah, and released to the public in October. Just this week, it was announced that The New York Times has purchased the game “for a price ‘in the low seven figures.‘”

Wordle’s gameplay is simple. Players enter a five-letter word, and boxes change color corresponding to the accuracy of each letter in that day’s word. The correct letter in the correct spot turns the box green, the correct letter in the wrong spot turns the box yellow, and an incorrect letter turns the box gray. The ability to share simple grids of boxes reflecting your game score online may explain the Wordle’s virality. According to The New York Times, Wordle-related tweets were shared 1.3 million times between Nov. 1 and Jan. 13.

To varying degrees, the Japanese versions remain faithful to Wardle’s original: A developer who goes by the handle “aseruneko” released Wordle.ja, shared on Twitter on Jan. 15 and created, they write, “to enjoy playing games with my Japanese-speaking friends, and also for learning programming.”

Kotoba Asobou, released by programmer Desmond Lee in Australia, takes a slightly different approach that offers 12 guesses at a daily four-kana word but is aesthetically faithful to the original.

Ohnishi’s Kotonoha Tango uses katakana and allows 10 guesses for five kana words, set against a bright, light blue background.

Some variations have also used the possibilities of the Japanese language to create new and inventive gameplay.

“I love kanji characters,” says Ryo Suzuki, a Ph.D. student at Waseda University in Tokyo who created a Kanji Wordle. He passed Level 2 of the Kanji Kentei test in elementary school, and passed pre-level 1, which amounts to around 30,000 characters, in high school. His parents bought him Kanji Hakase No. 1 when he was younger, a card game in which players combine kanji radicals to form individual characters. He says this served as the inspiration for his Kanji Wordle.

Kanji Wordle, which is currently a prototype and only visible through a video Suzuki shared on YouTube, allows users to combine different radicals to create kanji. It is an extension of Suzuki’s research.

“I am developing a programming library called Siv3D that allows anyone to create games and digital art with simple C++ programs,” he says. “My Kanji Wordle video is one of the demonstrations of the works made with Siv3D.”

Recently, Japanese-language learners have reached out to Suzuki, hoping to learn kanji through his game.

“Since native-level vocabulary is required to play the original Kanji Wordle, I started to develop a new kanji learning game based on Kanji Wordle,” he says.

While Japanese versions of Wordle have not yet reached the ubiquity of Wardle’s original, they are gaining steam online among people who are learning the language. Hey, who says studying can’t be fun?