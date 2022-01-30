Traveling on west Tokyo’s Seibu Ikebukuro railway line — much like slurping a bowl of classic tonkotsu (pork bone) ramen — is a deeply nostalgic experience for me. I called more than one of its stations “home” during the first several years I spent in Japan after moving here from Philadelphia.

As a young cook in Philly, the thing I obsessed over more than anything else was ramen. While instant ramen is common in the U.S., the real stuff was hard to get even as recently as six years ago. Those rare bowls contained such explosive flavor — such control and complexity — that it frankly blew my mind.

Needless to say, once I found myself in Tokyo — grabbing a bowl of authentic ramen was the first thing on my mind.

After many visits (and in various states of inebriation), three shops in particular have me returning to northwest Tokyo from time to time. They all possess their own unique “punch” (a term that ramen heads use to describe intense flavor) and demand a visit from any dedicated ramen head.

The godfather of tsukemen

The story goes that in 1955 the late Kazuo Yamagishi, eventual proprietor of the now legendary Taishoken, would eat noodles dipped in leftover broth seasoned with soy sauce for his staff meal as a young apprentice. He called it “mori soba” — a dish now known in Japan as tsukemen, or dipping ramen.

Where other shops appeal to gluttony, Taishoken stands tall; proud and unafraid. Much like the reputation of its Ikebukuro neighborhood, this is a bowl of ramen that’s got nothing to hide.

Chilled noodles cooked to a pleasant bounce and chew are plated beside a warm bowl of highly seasoned soup for dipping; this way, every slurp is perfectly seasoned. A slice of iconic naruto fishcake provides a gentle charm. The addition of a tart and slightly sweet vinegar delivers a lip-smacking punch that keeps things light. Vinegar isn’t something you often associate with ramen, but it enables an experience all the more addictive because of it.

The chāshū pork is lean and subtle rather than gratuitous and insecure. The ultra seasoned soup provides a perfect contrast, highlighting the meat’s natural flavor rather than bogging the bowl down in fat.

The gyōza (dumplings) shouldn’t be ignored, either. The size of plump hamsters, their fluffy exterior — the bottom of which are pan-fried to a delicious golden brown — erupt with juices as you bite in. The filling of ground pork, green onions and garlic is wholesome, making a plate of these an absolute requirement when visiting.

In order to innovate, you must respect what came before you — and any self-proclaimed ramen head should make a pilgrimage to this culinary landmark at least once while they’re in Tokyo. Taishoken inspired industry titans like Momofuku’s David Chang and will always hold a place in the history of ramen.

2-42-8 Minami Ikebukuro, Toshima Ward; nearest station: Seibu Ikebukuro

The modern exterior of Ramen Gottsu gives a hint at the immaculate kitchen inside. | W. TANNER KIRK

Award-winning technique

Stepping into Ramen Gottsu for the first time feels a lot like stepping into a trendy James Beard contender in Manhattan. The kitchen is open, its stainless steel cooking equipment immaculate — which is not something you’d typically see in a ramen joint. The design and atmosphere of the restaurant, much like its menu, are precise and thoughtful.

The Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand award is reserved for restaurants that maintain the highest standards of quality offered at an affordable price. It’s not hard to see why Ramen Gottsu, located a short walk from Nerima Station, has maintained its standing for five years running.

The ‘double soup’ used in the bowls at Ramen Gottsu allows the liquid to coat the noodles in the same way sauce coats a bowl of pasta. | W. TANNER KIRK

Gottsu’s “double soup,” the result of mixing fish and pork stock in a masterfully controlled ratio, is a one-two punch of flavor — the pork’s luscious, velvety base carries the umami-rich essence of dried bonito and tobiuo (flying fish) that gives this bowl its punch. The soup coats the noodles in much the same way a sauce coats a bowl of pasta.

I can tell the egg is cooked for an obsessively precise interval. It’s jammy, and its custard-like yolk slowly oozes forth after my first bite.

Slices of tender chicken breast, marinated with yuzu, accompany a chāshū that tastes more akin to a ham than traditional versions, the likes of which I’ve never tasted before. A clever addition of yuzu paste cuts through the rich soup, providing a much-needed balance of freshness.

The shop recommends adding a “spicy meatball” halfway through the bowl. It’s almost reminiscent of a sofrito — a paste consisting of fermented chili, peppercorns, yuzu and ground pork. The unexpected yet welcome element of floral heat transforms the soup, reinvigorating the bowl and keeping the meal exciting the whole way through.

If you’re looking to impress, hitting up Gottsu for dinner before grabbing some drinks at one of Nerima’s many jazz clubs, like Cafe 52, would make for an excellent date night.

1-29-16 Nerima, Nerima Ward; nearest station: Nerima

Ohban sits tucked away down a street in West Tokyo’s Hibarigaoka neighborhood. | W. TANNER KIRK

The mom-and-pop shop

Hibarigaoka was the first neighborhood I ever called home in Japan. Years ago, after a muggy summer day consisting of moving a refrigerator and unpacking boxes, I found myself craving a bowl of ramen. Had I been privy to local intel, I may have lined up at Ramen Jiro Hibarigaoka, whose reputation attracts ramen heads from far and wide. A blissfully ignorant newcomer left to wander the streets of my new neighborhood, I instead stumbled upon Ohban.

“Irasshaimase–,” cried out an old man from behind the counter, whom I would come to affectionately refer to as “Grandpa Ramen.” Unable to read the ticket machine at the time, I clicked on the first button that spoke to me and sat down. The counter was sticky. The water glasses were greasy. The laughter of Japanese celebrities I didn’t recognize sputtered from an ancient-looking television tucked away in the corner of the kitchen.

The ramen at Ohban gets its punch from the fresh garlic added to the oil. | W. TANNER KIRK

Not long after, the largest bowl of ramen I’d ever seen was placed before me. “Hai, jumbo,” said Grandpa Ramen, cooking beside an equally old-looking lady, to whom he is presumably married, hardly paying me any mind.

Ohban’s punch comes from the fresh, raw garlic added to the abura (oil) that gives a bowl of ramen its glistening sheen. The soup is of a simple and clean tonkotsu variety. The chāshū is fatty, tender and indulgent with a satisfying, almost gamey funk.

The flavor of the bowl changes subtly every time I visit. Like reconnecting with a long-lost lover, it’s an overwhelming stir of nostalgia — warm and comforting — but not exactly like I’d remembered.

During a recent visit, both the noodles and soy-marinated egg were, frankly, overcooked for my liking. That said, the soup was as rich and garlicky as ever. The same tattered copies of “Jump” comics lay piled next to the ticket machine just as they always had, and I smiled as I slurped it all down. It was delicious.

Times had changed, but Grandpa Ramen was still there. And Ohban will always warrant a visit.

3-3-21 Hibarigaoka Kita, Nishi Tokyo; nearest station: Hibarigaoka

In line with COVID-19 guidelines, the government is strongly requesting that residents and visitors exercise caution if they choose to visit bars, restaurants, music venues and other public spaces.