Hojicha, a roasted green tea from Kyoto, was first created by tea sellers who heated tea over hot charcoal. The process transformed the creamy qualities of freshly picked green tea to a rich, roasted flavor with nutty and caramel notes. This recipe takes the depth of hojicha and adds it to chocolate chip cookies.

Most of the ingredients will be familiar to any cookie baker, but there are a couple of tweaks that make these special. First, the hojicha powder. You can purchase it from many Japanese grocery stores or simply make it at home by blending loose-leaf hojicha in a spice grinder. Be sure to sift the homemade powder to make sure it’s clump-free and ultra fine, though. Second, the equal ratios of baking soda and baking powder leave the tops of each cookie perfectly cracked. More cracks mean more crisp edges to protect that chewy center.

To store, seal the cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to four days. Or freeze the leftover cookie dough into balls and bake whenever your sweet tooth calls. Make a big batch now and your future self will thank you later.

Recipe:

Makes About 30 cookies

Prep: 15 mins.

Bake: 12-14 mins.

Ingredients:

285 grams (2 cups) all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons hojicha powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon baking powder

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

170 grams (1½ sticks) unsalted butter at room temperature

220 grams (1 cup) packed brown sugar

120 grams (½ cup) granulated white sugar

1½ teaspoons vanilla extract

1 large egg, room temperature

220 grams (1½ cups) chocolate chips

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, hojicha powder, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Set aside. In a large bowl, combine the butter, brown sugar and white sugar. Using an electric hand mixer, beat together for about a minute until fully combined and fluffy. Add the egg and vanilla. Beat again until combined. Add half of the flour mixture and mix on low until just combined. Add the remaining flour and mix again on low until just incorporated. Don’t overmix. Using a rubber spatula, scrape down the sides of the bowl and add the chocolate chips. Mix by hand until the dough is combined and the chocolate chips are evenly distributed. Scoop the dough and roll it into ping-pong-size balls. Place the balls on the parchment-lined baking sheet, spacing 7.5 centimeters (3 inches) apart. Bake the cookies until the tops are cracked and lightly brown along the edges, about 12 to 14 minutes. Cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes, then transfer to a rack or plate to cool completely. Repeat with remaining dough.

In line with COVID-19 guidelines, the government is strongly requesting that residents and visitors exercise caution if they choose to visit bars, restaurants, music venues and other public spaces.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)