  • SHARE

How do you improve a classic? By literally spicing it up, of course.

FamilyMart’s Famichiki might be the definitive Japanese konbini (convenience store) snack, a boneless piece of fried chicken known for its addictive crunch and juiciness. The chain has occasionally rolled out limited-edition variants on the hot treat, and for winter 2021 it has introduced a mala-spiced snack. This Sichuan-inspired take blends gochujang together with Sichuan peppercorn and chili pepper to give each piece (¥198 after tax) a reddish exterior.

Maybe it’s the neon-bright outside or the winter weather, but this Famichiki varietal more than delivers, with a nice peppery kick that offers a lingering tingle without being too strong. It’s a case study in not messing up what works — building off the essential components with a welcome, spicy addition.

In line with COVID-19 guidelines, the government is strongly requesting that residents and visitors exercise caution if they choose to visit bars, restaurants, music venues and other public spaces.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,