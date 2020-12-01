理化学研究所は17日、計算科学研究センター(神戸市)のスーパーコンピューター「富岳」が、性能ランキング4部門で前回6月に続き世界1位になったと発表した。2期連続の「4冠」は世界初。このうちTOP500と呼ばれる部門では計算速度が毎秒44京2010兆回に達し、2位の米オークリッジ国立研究所のスパコン(同14京8600兆回)に比べ約3倍の性能を示した。
TOP500のランキングの3位は米国、4位は中国のスパコンだった。
Words and phrases
理化学研究所 (りかがくけんきゅうじょ) Riken
17日 (じゅうしちにち) the 17th
計算科学研究(けいさんかがくけんきゅう)センター Center for Computational Science
神戸市 (こうべし) city of Kobe
スーパーコンピューター supercomputer
富岳 (ふがく) Fugaku, also another name for Mount Fuji
性能 (せいのう) performance
ランキング ranking
4部門 (よんぶもん) four categories
前回 (ぜんかい) previous time
6月 (ろくがつ) June
〜に続(つづ)き following ～
世界1位(せかいいちい)になった became No. 1 in the world
発表(はっぴょう)する to announce
2期連続 (にきれんぞく) two consecutive terms
4冠 (よんかん) four crowns
世界初 (せかいはつ) the first in the world
このうち among these
〜と呼(よ)ばれる to be called ～
計算速度 (けいさんそくど) computing speed
毎秒 (まいびょう) per second
44京2010兆 (よんじゅうよんけいにせんじゅっちょう) 442 quadrillion 10 trillion
回 (かい) times, occurrence
達(たっ)する to reach
2位 (にい) second place
米 (べい) U.S.
オークリッジ国立研究所 (こくりつけんきゅうじょ) Oak Ridge National Laboratory
スパコン supercomputer
同 (どう) the same
14京8600兆 (じゅうよんけいはっせんろっぴゃくちょう) 148 quadrillion 600 trillion
〜に比(くら)べて compared to ～
約 (やく) approximately
3倍 (さんばい) three times
示(しめ)す to show
米国 (べいこく) the United States
中国 (ちゅうごく) China
Quick questions
1) 富岳とは何で、誰によって開発されましたか？
2) 何の世界初となったのですか？
3) その計算速度はどのくらいの速さですか？
Translation
Riken announced on the 17th, the Center for Computational Science’s (Kobe) supercomputer “Fugaku,” in the four categories for performance rankings became No. 1 in the world, following the previous time’s (success) in June. It’s the first time in the world a supercomputer has been awarded the title of “quadruple crowns” for two consecutive terms. Among those in the Top 500 category, (Fugaku’s) computational speed reached 442 quadrillion 10 trillion times per second, compared to the second place U.S. Oak Ridge National Labratory’s supercomputer (148 quadrillion 600 trillion times) demonstrated three times the performance. The Top 500 ranking’s third place went to the United States, fourth place went to a Chinese supercomputer.
Answers
1) What is Fugaku and who created it?
計算科学研究センターが開発したスーパーコンピューター。
It’s a supercomputer created by the Center for Computational Science.
2) What is it the first in the world to achieve?
スーパーコンピューターの性能ランキング4部門で2期連続世界1位になった。
It became No. 1 in the world in four performance ranking categories for supercomputers for two consecutive terms.
3) How fast is its calculation speed?
毎秒44京2010兆回。
442 quadrillion 10 trillion times per second.
