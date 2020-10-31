Like all great blockbuster films, the new “Demon Slayer” movie arrived with tie-up food items, at least at Lawson, which is offering a wide range of limited-edition snacks tied to the record-breaking flick.

Per usual, some of them look better than they taste. Case in point are the Japanese-style sweets (each ¥285 after tax) shaped like the faces of main characters Tanjiro Kamado and Nezuko Kamado and filled with chocolate and strawberry, respectively. They’re both cute, but lack any flavor other than “sweet.” Same goes for the colorful caramel tarts (¥249 after tax), featuring six different designs but the same so-so taste.

Go for one of the savory creations instead, despite the comparatively lackluster branding — nothing but a character sticker slapped on the packaging. The black fried rice (¥550 after tax) and the jambalaya onigiri (¥130 after tax) both pack a pleasant heat and will actually fill you up. These are the promotional snacks the world should remember when thinking of this now-famous film.

