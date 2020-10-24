As expected, most major Halloween 2020 events have migrated online, replacing the usual spectacle of costumed folks taking to the streets with digital stopgaps. Even soaking in the seasonal decorations is a no go, at least in areas with large crowds.

Thankfully, we still have the sweets. Until Oct. 31, Baskin-Robbins is reviving the iconic yellow Minions characters with its Minion Pumpkin Chocolat. This scoop (¥390 for a regular) combines its titular flavors with little blue and yellow pieces of candy shaped like the animated creatures. But really, the “Despicable Me” flourishes are gratuitous — the dessert’s real appeal is that it’s one of your last chances to enjoy pumpkin flavor before it goes out of style until next year.

Ginza Cozy Corner, meanwhile, is taking a more varied approach to your taste buds. While pumpkin does pop up in its nine-piece “Joy Joy Halloween Party” variety box (¥2,592 after tax) of tarts and cakes, the best item on this menu is the Mont Blanc. The sweet (¥626 after tax) surprises with a multicolored fruit-flavored cream and tart orange sauce taking center stage instead of expected autumn flavors. Turns out this “trick” is actually a treat.

In line with COVID-19 guidelines, the government is strongly requesting that residents and visitors exercise caution if they choose to visit bars, restaurants, music venues and other public spaces.