日航は1日から、機内や空港で使用していた「ladies and gentlemen(レディース・アンド・ジェントルメン)」の英語アナウンスを廃止し「all passengers(オール・パッセンジャーズ)」「everyone(エブリワン)」などジェンダーに中立的な表現に変更した。

日航は「無意識に性別を前提とする言葉を使っていた。これからは誰もが利用しやすい環境をつくりたい」としている。

1日午前10時すぎ、羽田空港の国際線搭乗口では、地上スタッフの女性がこれまで使用していた表現を一切用いず、ヘルシンキ行きの航空機に乗客を案内していた。(KYODO)

Words and phrases

日航 (にっこう) JAL [日本航空(にほんこうくう) = Japan Airlines Co., Ltd.]

1日 (ついたち) the 1st

〜から from 〜

機内 (きない) on flight, cabin

空港 (くうこう) airport

使用(しよう)する to use

英語 (えいご) English

アナウンス announcement

廃止(はいし)する to abandon, to discontinue

など and so on

ジェンダー gender

中立的(ちゅうりつてき)な neutral

表現 (ひょうげん) expression, term

変更(へんこう)する to shift, to change

無意識(むいしき)に unconsciously

性別 (せいべつ) distinction of sex

前提(ぜんてい)とする to presuppose, to assume

言葉 (ことば) word

使(つか)う to use

これからは from now on

誰(だれ)もが everyone

利用(りよう)する to utilize

〜しやすい be easy to 〜

環境 (かんきょう) environment

つくる to create

〜とする to say 〜 [used in news articles]

午前 (ごぜん) in the morning, a.m.

10時 (じゅうじ) 10 o’clock

〜すぎ shortly after 〜

羽田空港 (はねだくうこう) Haneda Airport

国際線 (こくさいせん) international flight

搭乗口 (とうじょうぐち) boarding gate

地上 (ちじょう) ground

スタッフ staff

女性 (じょせい) female

これまで before this, thus far

一切(いっさい)〜ない not ～ at all,

without ～

用(もち)いる to use

ヘルシンキ Helsinki

〜行(い)きの bound for ～

航空機 (こうくうき) air carrier

乗客 (じょうきゃく) passenger

案内(あんない)する to guide someone

Quick questions

1) 日航は英語アナウンスで乗客にどのような言葉を使っていましたか？

2) それをどのような表現に変えたのですか？

3) どのような環境をつくりたいと言っていますか？

Translation

Japan Airlines from the 1st, discontinued the use of the “ladies and gentlemen” English announcement on flights and at airports and shifted to neutral terms such as “all passengers” and “everyone” and so on.

“We unconsciously used words that presuppose a distinction of sex. From now on we want to create an environment that’s easy for everyone to utilize,” JAL said.

Just after 10 a.m. on the 1st, it was at a boarding gate for international flights at Haneda Airport where a female ground crew member guided passengers to an aircraft bound for Helsinki without using the terms that had been used until now.

Answers

1) What words had Japan Airlines been using for passengers in its English announcements?

“Ladies and gentlemen”という性別を前提とする言葉。

The words “ladies and gentlemen,” which presuppose a distinction of sex.

2) What terms did the English announcements change to?

“All passengers,” “everyone”などジェンダーに中立的な表現。

Gender-neutral terms such as “all passengers” and “everyone.”

3) What kind of environment does the airline say it wants to create?

誰もが利用しやすい環境。

An environment that’s easy for everyone to use.

