New meets old in hotel-city collaboration

Commanding the best view of Kyoto’s Mount Higashiyama, The Gate Hotel Kyoto Takasegawa boasts modern comfort and history. Through a collaboration with the city of Kyoto, the hotel has renovated former Rissei Elementary School — the city’s oldest concrete elementary school building, which was constructed in 1928, into the Schoolhouse building featuring 20 guest rooms.

“Together with the new building in harmony with the renovated historic building, we hope guests enjoy this one and only hotel,” said Akiko Minakawa, public relations manager of the hotel, which opened on July 21. The rooms, characterized by what used to be classrooms with high ceilings and large windows, paint the atmosphere of early 20th century Western-Japanese architecture, along with a tatami hall where guests can relax. The new building, on the other hand, features 164 elegant rooms, a restaurant with panoramic views of Mount Higashiyama and a guest lounge providing free drinks and the warmth of a fire pit on the adjoining patio. Bistro-style cuisine with Italian twists and original dishes, including local chicken roasted with herb and caponata with Saikyo miso, are offered at the restaurant.

The Gate Hotel Kyoto Takasegawa is 3 minutes from Kyoto Kawaharamachi Station, and is close to the Gion district. For reservations and more information, visit https://www.gate-hotel.jp/kyoto/ or call 075-256-8955.

