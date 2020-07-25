Frozen melon desserts: The best way to survive the summer?

It’s peak melon season in Japan, and thanks to convenience stores across the country that have rolled out desserts featuring the fruit, you don’t have to shell out a lot of money to enjoy it.

Ministop has several sweets featuring green melon. The centerpiece is the latest edition to its Halo Halo line of desserts (¥343 after tax), which matches pieces of frozen melon with a dollop of vanilla soft serve on top. It’s perfect as temperatures creep up, as is the Shizuoka Crown Melon Soft Cream (¥270 after tax for a regular size, ¥378 after tax for a bigger one).

Also appreciate Seicomart’s line of Hokkaido orange melon desserts. Offerings include a soft serve on a cone (¥199 after tax), a crispy monaka wafer sandwich (¥151), ice cream (¥216) and a parfait (¥291). While this chain is based primarily in Hokkaido, there’s a few branches in Ibaraki and Saitama prefectures. Not saying you should hunt one out specifically, but if you do happen across one, make a pit stop for something delicious.

In line with COVID-19 guidelines, the government is strongly requesting that residents and visitors exercise caution if they choose to visit bars, restaurants, music venues and other public spaces.