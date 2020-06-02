Let's discuss the drop in tourism numbers

An estimated 2,900 foreign travelers visited Japan in April, down 99.9 percent from a year earlier, amid the global coronavirus pandemic, according to the latest government data.

It is the first time that the monthly figure, which was released Wednesday, has slipped below the 10,000 mark since 1964, when the Japan Tourism Agency began compiling such statistics. The percentage decrease was also the largest ever.

The previous low for monthly foreign visitors was 17,543, recorded in February 1964.

The figure fell in April for the seventh consecutive month since October, when a significant drop in visitors from South Korea and a devastating typhoon halted the trend of increasing numbers of visitors from overseas.

Bilateral ties between Tokyo and Seoul have soured over the issue of wartime labor during Japan’s colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula between 1910 and 1945.

The government is seeking to boost domestic tourism by subsidizing a portion of travel expenses once the coronavirus outbreak is brought under control.

The ¥1.35 trillion ($12.5 billion) program could start in July if novel coronavirus infections subside soon, Hiroshi Tabata, chief of the agency, told a news conference Wednesday.

As travel restrictions have been put in place globally, the number of Japanese nationals who left the country in April plunged 99.8 percent from a year earlier to 3,900, according to the data from the agency.

Japan expanded its travel restrictions in early April, bringing the number of countries from which foreign nationals were barred from entry to about 70, including all parts of China and South Korea, as well as the United States and most of Europe.

The number of visitors from China fell to 200 in April from 726,132 from a year earlier, and those from South Korea dropped to 300 from 566,624, according to the data.

The accumulated number of foreign visitors between January and April stood at 3.94 million, down 64.1 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.

Japan’s entry ban aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus was expanded to about 100 countries this month.

In recent years, inbound tourism has been one of the few sectors to see rapid growth in the long-stagnant economy. But the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics initially scheduled for July, dealing a heavy blow to the inbound tourism drive spearheaded by the administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Article first published in the Japan Times on May 21.

Warm up

One minute chat about the governor of your most memorable trip.

Game

Collect words related to traveling, e.g., suitcase, journey, airplane, borders, etc.

New words

1) consecutive: following each other continuously, e.g., “We will have three consecutive holidays.”

2) subsidize: to pay part of the cost of something, e.g, “Her school tuition is subsidized by the government.”

3) plunge: to sharply drop, e.g., “The bird plunged into the lake to catch a fish.”

Guess the headline

April tr _ _ _ _ _ _ _ to Japan d_ _ _ _ed 99.9% from year earlier to 2,900

Questions

1) Why has the number of travelers changed?

2) When was the last time the number slipped below 10,000 people?

3) How many people came from China?

Let’s discuss the article

1) What do you think about the drop in foreign travelers?

2) Where would you like to travel next and when do you think the trip will be?

3) What do you think will happen to the tourism industry and what should we do about it?

Reference

世界的なコロナウイルスの蔓延は人の移動に制限をかけ、その結果世界中の旅行業界に多大な影響を与えました。これまで日本の未来を支える産業として政府や民間が力を入れてきたインバウンド業界は、歴史上これまでにないダメージを受け、これからの先行きも不透明なことが多いことでしょう。

旅をすることは人生を豊かにします。私たちがまた世界中を旅し、異国の文化、景色や人々と出会える日はいつになり、そしてそれまでに私たちができることは何があるのでしょうか。

朝英語の会に参加し皆さんで話し合ってみましょう。

「朝英語の会」、はじめてみませんか？

「朝英語の会」とは、お友達や会社の仲間とThe Japan Timesの記事を活用しながら、楽しく英語が学べる朝活イベントです。この記事を教材に、お友達や会社の仲間を集めて、「朝英語の会」を立ち上げませんか？ 朝から英字新聞で英語学習をする事で、英語を話す習慣が身に付き、自然とニュースの教養が身につきます。

「朝英語の会」の立ち上げ、もしくは参加に興味がある方はこちらまで。

株式会社ジャパンタイムズ「 朝英語の会」運営事務局

Phone: 03-3453-2337 (平日10:00 – 18:00)

email: info@club.japantimes.co.jp | http://jtimes.jp/asaeigo