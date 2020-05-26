Fears grow over heatstroke caused by wearing masks in summer

新型コロナウイルス感染症の対応で、医療崩壊の懸念や医療従事者の激務が問題になっている。これから夏にかけて熱中症が多発するシーズンを迎えることから、医療関係者で組織する熱中症・脱水症の予防啓発団体「教えて！ 『かくれ脱水』委員会」は、「例年通り熱中症患者が救急搬送されたら、日本の医療機関の多くが機能しなくなる」として5月1日、緊急提言を発表した。

提言は、今年は新型コロナウイルスの影響で外出自粛が続き、春に1)汗をかいていない2)運動をしていない―といった傾向があり「体が暑さに慣れていない上に筋肉量が減り、脱水になりやすい状態になっている」と指摘。さらに感染予防でマスクをつけて過ごしていることから、体内に熱がこもりやすく、マスク内で湿度が上がっているため喉の渇きが感じにくくなっており、「例年以上に熱中症に注意する必要がある」と強調している。(KYODO)

Words and phrases

新型(しんがた)コロナウイルス novel coronavirus

感染症 (かんせんしょう) infectious disease

対応 (たいおう) countermeasure, response

医療崩壊 (いりょうほうかい) collapse of medical system

懸念 (けねん) apprehension

医療従事者 (いりょうじゅうじしゃ) medical worker

激務 (げきむ) excessive work, arduous task

問題(もんだい)になる to become a problem

これから～にかけて from now through ～

夏 (なつ) summer

熱中症 (ねっちゅうしょう) heatstroke

多発(たはつ)する to occur often

シーズンを迎(むか)える to enter the season

医療関係者 (いりょうかんけいしゃ) medical personnel

組織(そしき)する to organize, compose

脱水症 (だっすいしょう) dehydration

予防啓発団体 (よぼうけいはつだんたい) prevention-awareness group

教えて！ 『かくれ脱水』委員会 Tell Us! The Pre-Dehydration Committee [official English name]

教(おし)えて tell me

かくれ hidden

委員会 (いいんかい) committee

例年通り (れいねんどおり) the same as in years past

患者 (かんじゃ) patient

救急搬送(きゅうきゅうはんそう)する to transport by ambulance

日本 (にほん) Japan

医療機関 (いりょうきかん) medical institution

多(おお)く many

機能(きのう)する to function

しなくなる cease to do

緊急提言 (きんきゅうていげん) urgent proposal

発表(はっぴょう)する to announce, release

今年 (ことし) this year

～の影響(えいきょう)で owing to ～, as a consequence of ～

外出自粛 (がいしゅつじしゅく) voluntarily refraining from going out

続(つづ)く to continue

春 (はる) spring

汗(あせ)をかく to sweat

運動(うんどう)をする to exercise

傾向 (けいこう) tendency

体 (からだ) body

暑(あつ)さ heat [lit. “hotness”]

慣(な)れる to get used to

上(うえ)に in addition to

筋肉量 (きんにくりょう) muscle mass

減(へ)る to decrease

～になりやすい to be liable to become ～

状態 (じょうたい) condition

指摘 (してき) point out

さらに moreover

予防 (よぼう) prevention

マスクをつける to wear a mask

過(す)ごす to spend time

体内 (たいない) within the body

熱(ねつ) heat

こもる to be trapped within

～やすく be easy to～

湿度(しつど)が上(あ)がる to increase in humidity levels

喉(のど)の渇(かわ)き thirst [lit. “a drying of the throat”]

感(かん)じにくい difficult to feel

～以上(いじょう)に more than

注意(ちゅうい)する必要(ひつよう)がある there is a need to be cautious

強調(きょうちょう)する to emphasize

Quick questions

1)委員会ははぜ緊急提言を発表したのですか？

2)今年はなぜ脱水になりやすいと指摘されているのですか？

3)マスクをつけるとなぜ熱中症になりやすいのですか？

Translation

Through the response to novel coronavirus infections, apprehension over the collapse of the medical system and excessive work by medical staff have emerged as problems. From now through summer we are entering the season of heatstroke occurring more often, so a heatstroke/dehydration prevention-awareness group composed of medical professionals, “Tell Us! The Pre-Dehydration Committee,” announced an urgent proposal on May 1, stating, “Many of Japan’s medical institutions will cease to function if heatstroke patients need to be transported in an emergency as in years past.”

The proposal says that as a consequence of this year’s novel coronavirus, people have continued to refrain from going out and in spring there was a trend of 1) people not sweating and 2) people not exercising. “The body is not used to heat and muscle mass has decreased, so it has become easier to become dehydrated,” it pointed out. Moreover, based on the fact that we spend more time wearing masks to prevent infection, it’s easier for heat to be trapped within the body, and an increase in humidity inside the mask makes it hard to feel thirst. It emphasized that “more than the average year there is a need to be cautious about heatstroke.”

Answers

1) Why did the committee release the urgent proposal?

例年通り熱中症患者が救急搬送されたら、日本の医療機関の多くが機能しなくなるから。

If heatstroke patients must be transported in an emergency as in years past, many of Japan’s medical institutions will cease to function.

2) Why is it pointed out that it is easier to become dehydrated this year?

暑さに慣れていない上に筋肉量が減っているから。

Because we are not used to the heat in addition to our muscle mass decreasing.

3) Why does wearing a mask make it easy to suffer from heatstroke?

体内に熱がこもり、マスク内で湿度が上がっているため喉の渇きが感じにくいから。

Because heat is built up within the body, and high levels of humidity inside the mask make it difficult to feel thirst.