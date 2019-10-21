Dare to dream: Sixteen-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg had strong words for the United Nations Climate Action Summit. | AP

Language | MORNING ENGLISH

Let's discuss climate activist Greta Thunberg

This week’s featured article

REUTERS

Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg opened the United Nations Climate Action Summit last month with an angry condemnation of world leaders for failing to take strong measures to combat climate change — “How dare you,” she said.

Days after millions of young people had taken to the streets worldwide to demand emergency action on climate change, leaders gathered for the annual United Nations General Assembly aiming to inject fresh momentum into stalling efforts to curb carbon emissions.

A visibly emotional Thunberg, 16, said in stern remarks at the opening of the summit that the generations that have polluted the most have burdened her and her generation with the extreme impacts of climate change.

“This is all wrong. I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you,” said the Swedish teenager, her voice quivering.

“You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words,” Thunberg said, adding that the plans that leaders will unveil will not be enough to respond to the rate of the planet’s warming.

Thunberg has galvanized a new wave of climate change activism through her weekly Fridays for Future school strikes, which she began with her weekly, solitary protests outside of the Swedish parliament.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had warned governments ahead of the event that they would have to offer action plans to qualify to speak at the summit, which is aimed at boosting the 2015 Paris Agreement to combat global warming. In his opening remarks, he tried to capture the urgency of climate change and called out the fossil fuel industry.

“Nature is angry. And we fool ourselves if we think we can fool nature, because nature always strikes back, and around the world nature is striking back with fury,” Guterres said.

With climate impacts such as extreme weather, thawing permafrost and sea-level rise unfolding much faster than expected, scientists say the urgency of the crisis has intensified since the Paris accord was agreed

While some countries have made progress, some of the biggest emitting countries remain far behind, even as wildfires, heat waves and record temperatures have provided glimpses of the devastation that could lie in store in a warmer world.

Published in The Japan Times on Sept. 24.

Warm up

One minute chat about natural disasters.

Game

Collect words related to environment,

e.g.: the Earth, nature, global warming.

New words

1) momentum: the impetus gained by a moving object, e.g. “The bicycle gained momentum as it sped down the hill.”

2) galvanize: excite (someone) into taking action, e.g. “The car crash galvanized the community into changing laws on drinking and driving.”

3) devestation: great destruction, e.g. “The devastation in Japan after World War II seemed insurmountable.”

Guess the headline

‘How d_ _ _ you’: Teen activist Greta Thunberg angrily tells U.N. c_ _ _ _ _ _ summit

Questions

1) Who is Greta Thunberg?

2) What did she start?

3) What did Anotnio Guterres say before the summit?

Let’s discuss the article

1) What do you think about Greta Thunberg’s speech?

2) Do you think we are taking enough action to combat climate change?

3) What else do you think is needed to fight climate change?

Reference

１6歳の少女が訴えかけるメッセージは、その痛烈な批判のインパクトもあり世界中に広く衝撃を与えました。そのまっすぐな怒りは、環境問題を心配しながらも様々なことを考慮しするがゆえに大きなアクションができない大人たちの心をゆさぶったことでしょう。ただ感銘をうけるだけでなく、それを受けてどのような行動を起こすかこそが大切なことでしょう。

次世代、そしてこの先々の人々が豊かに暮らせる地球を将来に残すために、私たちは何をするべきなのでしょうか。朝英語の会に参加し皆さんで話し合ってみましょう。

「朝英語の会」、はじめてみませんか？

「朝英語の会」とは、お友達や会社の仲間とThe Japan Timesの記事を活用しながら、楽しく英語が学べる朝活イベントです。この記事を教材に、お友達や会社の仲間を集めて、「朝英語の会」を立ち上げませんか？ 朝から英字新聞で英語学習をする事で、英語を話す習慣が身に付き、自然とニュースの教養が身につきます。
「朝英語の会」の立ち上げ、もしくは参加に興味がある方はこちらまで。
株式会社ジャパンタイムズ「 朝英語の会」運営事務局
Phone: 03-3453-2337 (平日10:00 – 18:00)
email: info@club.japantimes.co.jp | http://jtimes.jp/asaeigo

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST LANGUAGE STORIES

Hoping for a holiday: When you're pondering a vacation, using the "-tai to omotte-iru" structure will hopefully help you put the hint out to your boss.
Expressing what you've been thinking about doing with 'to omotte-iru' and '-tai to omotte iru'
Kikoku shite, ryōshin ni atte koyō to omotte iru n desu. (I'm planning to return to my home country and meet my parents.) Situation 1: Ms. Shiba and he...
Pay attention: The island city of Iki in Nagasaki Prefecture recently declared a climate emergency.
City of Iki first in Japan to declare a climate emergency
Sample newspaper article 長崎県壱岐市は26日までに、気候変動がもたらす問題に取り組む決意を示す「気候非常 事態宣言」を出した。市によると、国内の自治体で宣言したのは初めて。16年、オースト...
"How to Japanese": Writer Daniel Morales created a podcast in which he speaks to people living and working in Japan and asks them how they learned to speak Japanese.
A podcast that talks to bilingual people about studying Japanese and working in Japan
You can't think too hard about your Japanese study process. Reflecting on what you're doing (whether you're using the right textbooks, have the right dictionaries, are signed up for the right onlin...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Dare to dream: Sixteen-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg had strong words for the United Nations Climate Action Summit. | AP