LGBTQ welcoming space opens in Tokyo as Rugby World Cup starts

ラグビー・ワールドカップ(W杯)日本大会の開催に合わせ、性的少数者らの交流や情報
発信の拠点となる「プライドハウス東京」 (東京・原宿)が19日、報道陣に公開された。 20日にオープンする。11月4日まで。
拠点には、性的少数者に関する世界の絵本を集めたライブラリーを設置。同性愛者だと公
表している開幕戦の主審ナイジェル・オーウェンスさんのトークイベントも計画して いる。
英語で応対できるスタッフが常駐する方針で、運営組織代表の松中権さん(43)は「日本中が注目する大会。たくさんの方に訪れてもらいたい」と話した。 (KYODO)
Words and phrases
ラグビー・ワールドカップ Rugby World Cup
W杯(はい) World Cup
日本大会 (にほんたいかい) Japan tournament
開催 (かいさい) opening
~に合(あ)わせ to coincide with~
性的少数者(せいてきしょうすうしゃ)ら sexual minorities
交流 (こうりゅう) communication
情報発信 (じょうほうはっしん) dissemination of information
拠点 (きょてん) hub
プライドハウス東京(とうきょう) Pride House Tokyo
原宿 (はらじゅく) Harajuku
19日 (じゅうくにち) the 19th
報道陣 (ほうどうじん) media
公開(こうかい)する to open
20日 (はつか) the 20th
オープンする to open
11月 (じゅういちがつ) November
4日 (よっか) the 4th
まで until
~に関(かん)する regarding~
世界 (せかい) world
絵本 (えほん) picture book
集(あつ)める to collect
ライブラリー library
設置 (せっち) set
同性愛者 (どうせいあいしゃ) homosexual
公表(こうひょう)する to declare
開幕戦 (かいまくせん) opening match
主審 (しゅしん) chief referee
ナイジェル・オーウェンス Nigel Owens
トークイベント public talk
計画(けいかく)する to plan
英語 (えいご) English
応対 (おうたい) reception, dealing with
常駐(じょうちゅう)する to be stationed at all times
方針 (ほうしん) policy
運営組織 (うんえいそしき) governing organization
代表 (だいひょう) head, representative
松中権 (まつなかごん) Gon Matsunaka
日本中 (にほんじゅう) all across Japan
注目(ちゅうもく)する to pay attention
たくさんの many
方 (かた) person, people
訪(おとずれ)る to visit
~してもらいたい would love someone to~
話(はな)す to say, talk
Quick questions
1) プライドハウス東京はなぜ9月20日にオープンしたのですか。
2) 何のための拠点ですか。
3)拠点には何がありますか。
Translation
To coincide with the opening of the Rugby World Cup, Pride House Tokyo (in Harajuku, Tokyo) was opened to the media Sept. 19 as a hub for communication and the dissemination of information of sexual minorities. It is open from Sept. 20 until Nov. 4.
The hub has a library of picture books for children regarding sexual minorities that have been collected from around the world. A public talk by Nigel Owens, the chief referee of the opening match, is also being planned.
As a policy, English-speaking staff will be permanently stationed (at the hub). The head of the governing organization Gon Matsunaka, 43, said, “The tournament attracts attention from all over Japan. I would love for many people to visit us here.”
Answers
1) Why did Pride House Tokyo open Sept. 20?
ラグビー・ワールドカップ日本大会の開催に合わせるため。
In order to coincide with the opening of the Rugby World Cup.
2) What is the hub for?
性的少数者らの交流や情報発信。
Communication and the dissemination of information of sexual minorities.
3) What is in the hub?
性的少数者に関する世界の絵本を集めたライブラリー。
A library of picture books for children regarding sexual minorities that have been collected from around the world.
