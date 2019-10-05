Floresta's doughnuts get a (sort of) spooky spin for Halloween

Halloween 2019 seemed to rear its frightening head back in August, when most stores seemed to start selling orange and black decorations. With October here, the actual festivities are now really picking up (well, maybe not in Shibuya this year). This is especially true on the dessert front.

“Nature doughnuts” chain Floresta is getting into the vaguely spooky spirit with a corporate tie-up. It hooked up with kawaii overlords Sanrio for a special pair of limited-edition doughnuts modeled after characters from its My Melody brand. The sweets (¥450 before tax) resemble the titular character and the slightly more mischievous Kuromi, with their heads perched on a doughnut featuring a spiderweb design.

Like most of Floresta’s eye-catching creations, the taste matches the style. Each doughnut features a chocolate character, the My Melody creation using a strawberry-flavored chocolate and the Kuromi one keeping it simple with milk chocolate. The latter boasts a subtle blueberry taste that makes it the better treat.