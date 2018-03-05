Environment Ministry revises pet disaster aid policy

Sample newspaper article

環境省は2月25日、大規模災害時のペット 救護策を示したガイドラインの改訂版を公表した。災害初期の混乱している段階では、ペット の健康と安全を守る責任は飼い主にあることを強調。どのような避難所でペットとの同居を認めるかなど、自治体などが作成する災害時の避難所運営のマニュアルに反映される。

改訂版は、災害に備えて飼い主への普及啓発が必要な点として（1）日ごろからペット 用品を備蓄し、しつけをしておく（2）ペットとの同行避難は飼い主の安全確保が前提 （3）同行避難が避難所での同居を意味する わけではない—などを挙げている。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

環境省 かんきょうしょう Environment Ministry

2月25日 にがつにじゅうごにち Feb. 25

大規模災害 だいきぼさいがい large-scale disaster

時 じ during

救護 きゅうご aid

策 さく policy

示した しめした displayed

改訂版 かいていばん revised edition

公表 こうひょう official announcement

災害 さいがい disaster

初期 しょき initial stage

混乱 こうらん chaos

段階 だんかい stage

健康 けんこう health

安全 あんぜん safety

守る まもる to protect

責任 せきにん responsible

飼い主 かいぬし pet owner

強調 きょうちょう stress

避難所 ひなんじょ shelter

同居 どうきょ living together

認める みとめる to allow

自治体 じちたい local government

作成 さくせい producing

運営 うんえい management

反映 はんえい influence

備える そなえる to prepare

普及啓発 ふきゅうけいはつ public awareness

必要 ひつよう essential

点 てん point

日ごろ ひごろ every day

用品 ようひん supplies

備蓄 びちく stockpile

同行 どうこう accompanying

避難 ひなん evacuation

安全確保 あんぜんかくほ safety guarantee

前提 ぜんてい condition

意味 いみ meaning

挙げる あげる to raise

Quick questions

1) 災害初期にペットの健康と安全を守るのは誰の責任ですか。

2) ペット用品はどうしたらいいですか。

3) 避難の時、誰の安全確保が前提。

Translation

On Feb. 25 the Environment Ministry announced the official release of the revised edition of its policy and guidelines on aid for pets during a large-scale disaster. They stress that during the chaotic initial stage of a disaster, owners are responsible for protecting the health and safety of their pets. Disaster management manuals produced by local governments will include information such as which shelters will allow people to bring in pets.

When preparing for a disaster, public awareness is vital. The revised edition raises some essential points for owners to bear in mind when prepping for the possibility of a disaster, such as: 1) get into the habit of stockpiling pet supplies and make sure your pet is disciplined; 2) during evacuation, the pet can only accompany the owner if the owner’s safety can be guaranteed; 3) being evacuated together does not necessarily mean you will be able to stay together in a shelter.

Answers

1) Who is responsible for the health and safety of a pet in the initial stage of a disaster?

飼い主。

The owner.

2) What should you do about pet supplies?

日ごろから備蓄ししたほうがいい。

You should get into the habit of stockpiling supplies.

3) Whose safety comes first during an evacuation?

飼い主の安全確保が前提。

Owners’ safety comes first.