Food waste has become an escalating global issue, increasing at a pace that existing solutions struggle to keep up with. As landfills overflow and resources are squandered, the urgency for innovative and sustainable waste management solutions has never been greater. Malaysian startup, Entomal Biotech Sdn Bhd, has turned to an unconventional yet highly effective solution: Hermetia illucens, otherwise known as the black soldier fly (BSF). Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer Yanni Ching shares insights about Entomal's innovative approach to creating a more sustainable future.

BSF: Nature's waste management experts

Entomal relies on the remarkable abilities of BSF to convert organic material into resources. "Black soldier flies originated in the Americas but can now be found worldwide since World War II," Ching explains. "Its larvae are remarkably efficient at consuming decaying matter—just a spoonful can process one ton of waste."

As the larvae grow, they serve dual purposes: they turn into a high-protein feed for animals, and their excretion becomes a nutrient-rich fertilizer. While insect farming is not new, Entomal is leveraging nature's power in sustainable food waste management.

"Entomal takes a more comprehensive approach where we harness the power of BSF to create solutions," Ching says. "In addition to producing fertilizers, we developed multiple protein-rich animal feeds that are highly nutritious and compatible with conventional feed prices. We're also exploring their potential as a human protein source for the future."

By optimizing BSF's capabilities, Entomal has created a model that not only reduces waste but also generates both economic and environmental benefits.

Promoting a circular economy is at the core of Entomal's vision and process. | Courtesy of Entomal Biotech Sdn Bhd

Entomal's holistic approach addresses waste on multiple levels, offering solutions that extend beyond traditional recycling. Their circular economy model benefits businesses, communities, and ecosystems. "Hotels can convert kitchen waste into fertilizer or animal feed, generating additional revenue streams," Ching explains. Universities integrate BSF into their educational programs, using it to research sustainable practices. Theme parks have even adopted BSF larvae as feed for animals in their petting zoos.

"Here we see how our circular economy model is not just benefiting us as a business but creating benefits across different kinds of communities too," Ching says. By turning food waste into a resource, Entomal empowers businesses to turn challenges into opportunities. Their solutions not only help the environment but also provide financial incentives, encouraging wider adoption.

Reducing carbon emissions

Entomal's work does not just tackle food waste; it also addresses carbon emissions, a key contributor to climate change. Traditional waste disposal methods, such as landfills and incineration, release significant amounts of greenhouse gases. By contrast, BSF-based waste management eliminates the need for energy-intensive processes. "We are unlocking a waste management solution that can significantly reduce carbon emission," Ching explains.

Entomal has treated over 22.5 tons of food waste to date, preventing roughly 55 tons of carbon emissions. But the company has its sights set on scaling up. "Our central plant is set to treat 5 tons of waste per day, but we are working to increase that to 30 tons. Eventually, by scaling up our central plant, we want to treat 2,000 tons daily, preventing 5,000 tons of carbon emissions each day," she says.

Ching explains the impact of BSF-based waste management on carbon emissions. | Yoko Akiyoshi

Technology plays a crucial role in Entomal's efforts. "These tools allow clients to track their carbon footprint and measure the impact of their sustainability efforts," Ching explains. Entomal is also exploring advanced technologies such as blockchain, Web3, and IoT sensors. "In the future, we hope to translate this data into carbon tokens or credits, adding even more value to the process," she adds.

Entomal's innovative solutions caught the attention of Japanese businesses and government officials during the SusHi Tech Challenge 2024 pitch contest. SusHi Tech Tokyo, short for Sustainable High City Tech Tokyo, is a Tokyo-based concept that aims to create sustainable new value by overcoming global urban challenges through cutting-edge technology, diverse ideas, and digital expertise. The company emerged as a finalist and was awarded the prestigious Special Prizes by the Global Digital Innovation Network and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

"We never really thought about expanding to Japan, but the experience at SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024 was fabulous," Ching recalls. "Japan is so welcoming and supportive when it comes to international solutions. The support we received made the process smooth and we feel that the door is open for us to come in anytime."

With Japan's BSF market still in its early stages, Entomal is actively seeking local partners to bring their technology to Japan.

What's next for Entomal?

Entomal's ambitions go far beyond their home country of Malaysia. The company envisions a global ecosystem where waste is no longer discarded but repurposed into something valuable. But achieving this vision requires collaboration.

"Combined with our production of animal feed and fertilizers, we aim to empower agriculture not just in Malaysia but globally, strengthening food security for humanity," Ching explains. "We hope to create a collaborative ecosystem that involves governments, corporations, academia, and policymakers so that we are not making these efforts alone."

The road to sustainability, however, is not without its obstacles. Waste management is an often-overlooked industry that comes with physical and logistical challenges. But Ching believes the rewards outweigh the difficulties. "Food waste management is a tough industry to be in. It's dirty, dangerous, and difficult," she says. "But through our work, we hope to tackle these challenges while empowering and inspiring the next generation to be the change they wish to see in the world."

Entomal's work demonstrates the power of innovation and determination in addressing global challenges. By transforming waste into resources, the company is not only solving today's problems but also laying the groundwork for a more sustainable tomorrow. Ching concludes, "Change won't happen unless we take action today."