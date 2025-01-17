This week’s meeting of senior officials from the ruling parties of Japan and China suggests that this is a favorable moment for relations between the two countries and the current optimism reflects the alignment of domestic and foreign policy considerations in both capitals.

We hope that leaders in both countries seize the opportunity, build on momentum and forge a stronger, more cooperative relationship between the two nations.

Important though this outcome is, however, it must not come at the expense of Japanese national interests. A good relationship with China is a means to an end, not an end in itself.