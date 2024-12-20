Europe’s militaries are assuming an increasingly high profile in the Indo-Pacific.

This new presence reflects the understanding that Europe and Asia, once thought to be distant theaters, are in fact connected. Developments in one will have a profound impact on the other, especially in the realm of economics, a product of the Indo-Pacific’s central role in the global economy.

A second factor driving European interest is the rise of China. European nations, like those in this part of the world, want a positive, cooperative, productive relationship with China. They recognize, however, that China’s behavior is increasingly assertive, aggressive and risks destabilizing not only this region but others as well, including Europe. Deeper European engagement with Indo-Pacific nations can alter Chinese calculations and help support the rule of law and the rules-based order.