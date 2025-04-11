Theo Poyer and Margot Magnieres fell hard for Japan on their first visit. It was March 2020, their first trip outside Europe, and they were loving being here — until things got a little too dramatic.

“We got one of the last flights back to France before everything was closed,” Poyer says, recalling the chaotic early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. “After that, we just wanted to go back.”

Five years later, the now 30-year-old musicians — who, along with Poyer’s younger brother Elliot, make up the band Tapeworms — are back and seated comfortably in a Shimokitazawa cafe.