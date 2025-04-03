There’s something peculiar going on with the three young women at the heart of Nobuhiro Doi’s “Unreachable.”

Misaki (Suzu Hirose), Yuka (Hana Sugimoto) and Sakura (Kaya Kiyohara) are former schoolmates living in a rambling old house in central Tokyo that most people their age could only dream of being able to afford. They have the rapport of siblings: sleeping in the same bedroom, sharing confidences and brushing their teeth together in front of the mirror each morning.

But something doesn’t add up. Their picture-perfect lifestyle seems to exist in isolation from the world around them, while there’s no mention of a rich parent or sugar daddy who’s paying the bills. When they hit the town together, looking fabulous in coordinated outfits, it’s like everyone is deliberately ignoring them.